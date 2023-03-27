No matter how cynical the overall market is, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.34%

On March 24, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened at $123.63, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.93 and dropped to $122.25 before settling in for the closing price of $124.15. Price fluctuations for QCOM have ranged from $101.93 to $161.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 51000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 310,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $124.19, taking the stock ownership to the 2,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $124.05, making the entire transaction worth $310,132. This insider now owns 4,605 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.34) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.25% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM], we can find that recorded value of 6.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 60.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $125.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $126.66. The third major resistance level sits at $128.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $120.35.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,115,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 138.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,200 M according to its annual income of 12,936 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,463 M and its income totaled 2,235 M.