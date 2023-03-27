No matter how cynical the overall market is Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) performance over the last week is recorded -9.14%

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $1.56, up 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has traded in a range of $1.29-$12.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.50%. With a float of $74.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) saw its 5-day average volume 5.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9341. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6233 in the near term. At $1.6567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4233.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 223.51 million has total of 142,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 94,237 K in contrast with the sum of -2,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,830 K and last quarter income was -27,360 K.