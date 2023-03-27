Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.54% last month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) on Friday soared 0.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $199.42. Within the past 52 weeks, NSC’s price has moved between $198.29 and $291.55.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.50%. With a float of $227.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19300 employees.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Railroads industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 448,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $224.16, taking the stock ownership to the 32,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director sold 21,272 for $245.76, making the entire transaction worth $5,227,765. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.44) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.98% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.88, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.45.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $236.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $201.83 in the near term. At $203.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $206.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $194.76. The third support level lies at $193.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.42 billion based on 227,782K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,745 M and income totals 3,270 M. The company made 3,237 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 790,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.