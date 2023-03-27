Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) volume exceeds 27.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $0.1146, up 8.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1367 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has traded in a range of $0.10-$3.29.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.60%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 113 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 13.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 30.55 million, its volume of 31.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1297, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8203. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1401 in the near term. At $0.1517, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1668. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0983. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0867.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.05 million has total of 35,217K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,310 K in contrast with the sum of -4,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,852 K and last quarter income was -3,810 K.