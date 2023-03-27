Now that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.49 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 24, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) opened at $30.83, lower -0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.16 and dropped to $30.55 before settling in for the closing price of $31.24. Price fluctuations for BAM have ranged from $26.76 to $36.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 384.60% at the time writing. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.38 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +66.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 60.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.27 in the near term. At $31.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.05.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are currently 412,383K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75,731 M according to its annual income of 3,966 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 838,000 K and its income totaled 395,000 K.