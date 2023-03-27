Now that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 1.15 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $75.26, up 0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.49 and dropped to $74.89 before settling in for the closing price of $75.71. Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has traded in a range of $53.00-$78.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.70%. With a float of $453.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $453.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 24.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Director bought 748 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $51,806. This insider now owns 1,272 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.00 in the near term. At $77.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.37 billion has total of 453,926K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,341 M in contrast with the sum of 1,916 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,938 M and last quarter income was 554,000 K.