Search
admin
admin

Now that Genuine Parts Company’s volume has hit 1.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) kicked off on Friday, up 1.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $154.29. Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has traded in a range of $124.85-$187.73.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.30%. With a float of $137.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.04 million.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Genuine Parts Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.05) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.04.

During the past 100 days, Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.00. However, in the short run, Genuine Parts Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $158.16. Second resistance stands at $159.43. The third major resistance level sits at $161.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.26.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.72 billion has total of 140,809K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,096 M in contrast with the sum of 1,183 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,524 M and last quarter income was 251,980 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.79% volatility in Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) last month: This is a red flag warning

-
Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.15, soaring 3.70% from the previous...
Read more

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) average volume reaches $2.77M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
March 24, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $2.42, that was 7.92% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) performance last week, which was 2.76%.

Shaun Noe -
On Friday, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) opene higher 0.85% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $78.53. Price fluctuations...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.