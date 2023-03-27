Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) average volume reaches $2.24M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $72.45, down -1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.54 and dropped to $70.68 before settling in for the closing price of $73.23. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has traded in a range of $69.15-$117.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 15.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 157.00%. With a float of $499.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $516.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.61, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +26.39.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 72.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.97) by -$1.46. This company achieved a net margin of +20.22 while generating a return on equity of 30.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 157.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.93% during the next five years compared to 68.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Looking closely at Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.28. However, in the short run, Nutrien Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.65. Second resistance stands at $73.52. The third major resistance level sits at $74.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.93.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.10 billion has total of 499,612K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,884 M in contrast with the sum of 7,660 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,533 M and last quarter income was 1,112 M.