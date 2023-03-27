Search
admin
admin

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.42%

Top Picks

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $181.45, down -3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $181.80 and dropped to $174.70 before settling in for the closing price of $182.04. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has traded in a range of $132.08-$198.28.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.50%. With a float of $258.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.05, operating margin of +28.68, and the pretax margin is +25.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.6) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.11 while generating a return on equity of 39.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.97% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

The latest stats from [NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.8 million was inferior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.92.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $180.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $180.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $184.78. The third major resistance level sits at $187.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.58. The third support level lies at $166.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.24 billion has total of 259,519K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,205 M in contrast with the sum of 2,787 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,312 M and last quarter income was 722,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -17.19% last month.

-
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.51, soaring 0.39% from the previous...
Read more

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) last year’s performance of -19.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
March 24, 2023, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) trading session started at the price of $7.87, that was 2.25% jump from the session before....
Read more

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 209,020 K

Shaun Noe -
On March 24, 2023, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) opened at $2.10, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.