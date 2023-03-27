Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) soared 3.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) stock priced at $10.08, up 3.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.455 and dropped to $10.01 before settling in for the closing price of $10.08. ORC’s price has ranged from $7.95 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -158.10%. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.85 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.91, operating margin of -1798.73, and the pretax margin is -2362.89.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2362.89 while generating a return on equity of -42.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.57 in the near term. At $10.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.68.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 393.91 million, the company has a total of 39,082K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 144,630 K while annual income is -258,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 31,900 K while its latest quarter income was 34,930 K.