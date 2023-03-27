Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.75 million

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) stock priced at $79.16, up 0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.65 and dropped to $78.53 before settling in for the closing price of $80.28. OTIS’s price has ranged from $62.49 to $87.33 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.60%. With a float of $414.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

The firm has a total of 69000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.01. The third major resistance level sits at $83.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.02.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.31 billion, the company has a total of 414,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,685 M while annual income is 1,253 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,439 M while its latest quarter income was 297,000 K.