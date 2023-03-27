Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) with a beta value of 0.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Friday, with PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock price down -1.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $32.02. PD’s price has ranged from $19.51 to $38.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.90%. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 950 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 2,373,043. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $31.64, taking the stock ownership to the 602,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 582 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $17,483. This insider now owns 136,957 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PagerDuty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 85.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.22 in the near term. At $32.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.98.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.93 billion, the company has a total of 91,360K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 370,790 K while annual income is -128,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100,970 K while its latest quarter income was -24,560 K.

