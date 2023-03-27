PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is expecting 2.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) opene lower -0.61% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $41.25. Price fluctuations for PBF have ranged from $20.83 to $49.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 16.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $109.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.04, operating margin of +9.04, and the pretax margin is +7.60.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.49) by $1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 83.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Looking closely at PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 52.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.03. However, in the short run, PBF Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.74. Second resistance stands at $42.48. The third major resistance level sits at $43.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.74.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

There are currently 128,975K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,830 M according to its annual income of 2,877 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,846 M and its income totaled 637,800 K.