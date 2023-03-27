PPBI (Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.) climbed 4.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $23.21, up 4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.78 and dropped to $23.20 before settling in for the closing price of $23.58. Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has traded in a range of $23.31-$37.61.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.70%. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1430 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 18,810. In this transaction Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $31.35, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s President & COO sold 19,000 for $33.38, making the entire transaction worth $634,220. This insider now owns 153,782 shares in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.78) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +32.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.26 in the near term. At $25.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.24 billion has total of 95,023K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 857,330 K in contrast with the sum of 283,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 238,280 K and last quarter income was 73,670 K.