Recent developments with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.03 cents.

On March 24, 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) opened at $9.01, lower -0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.12 and dropped to $8.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.06. Price fluctuations for ALDX have ranged from $2.36 to $9.20 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $45.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 64.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 117,750. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $7.85, taking the stock ownership to the 11,350,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $750,000. This insider now owns 11,335,085 shares in total.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

The latest stats from [Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., ALDX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s (ALDX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.40. The third major resistance level sits at $9.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.46. The third support level lies at $8.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Key Stats

There are currently 58,576K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 530.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -62,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -12,900 K.