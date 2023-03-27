Recent developments with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.11 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock price down -0.48% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $639.23. AVGO’s price has ranged from $415.07 to $648.50 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.80%. With a float of $414.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 18,781,200. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $626.04, taking the stock ownership to the 214,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,175 for $625.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,984,422. This insider now owns 9,734 shares in total.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $10.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 45.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadcom Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.74, a number that is poised to hit 10.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.42 million. That was better than the volume of 2.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.85.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $603.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $533.21. However, in the short run, Broadcom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $640.80. Second resistance stands at $645.42. The third major resistance level sits at $651.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $630.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $623.93. The third support level lies at $619.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 266.51 billion, the company has a total of 416,924K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,203 M while annual income is 11,495 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,915 M while its latest quarter income was 3,774 M.