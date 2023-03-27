Recent developments with Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.98 cents.

March 24, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) trading session started at the price of $23.88, that was 1.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.50 and dropped to $23.79 before settling in for the closing price of $24.01. A 52-week range for GPK has been $19.08 – $25.17.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 16.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.30%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.50 million.

In an organization with 24000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.33, operating margin of +11.00, and the pretax margin is +7.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 1,439,400. In this transaction EVP & President, International of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $23.99, taking the stock ownership to the 209,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 24,200 for $22.46, making the entire transaction worth $543,532. This insider now owns 92,021 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.53 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.54% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.43 million. That was better than the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 82.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.25. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.70. Second resistance stands at $24.95. The third major resistance level sits at $25.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.53. The third support level lies at $23.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are 307,122K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.37 billion. As of now, sales total 9,440 M while income totals 522,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,386 M while its last quarter net income were 156,000 K.