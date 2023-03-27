Recent developments with Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) stock priced at $0.124, down -3.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.124 and dropped to $0.1113 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. OIG’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $2.08 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.70%. With a float of $109.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1329 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.95, operating margin of -61.84, and the pretax margin is -72.76.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 13.80%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -60.14 while generating a return on equity of -88.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -19.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG)

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s (OIG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1656, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4223. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1228 in the near term. At $0.1297, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1355. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1043. The third support level lies at $0.0974 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.87 million, the company has a total of 140,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,950 K while annual income is -61,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,820 K while its latest quarter income was -142,070 K.