Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) average volume reaches $1.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On March 24, 2023, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) opened at $6.05, higher 5.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4475 and dropped to $5.93 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Price fluctuations for RWT have ranged from $5.51 to $10.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -160.30% at the time writing. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.32 million.

The firm has a total of 347 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.81, operating margin of +50.56, and the pretax margin is -25.14.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -23.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Redwood Trust Inc., RWT], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $7.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.56.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are currently 113,589K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 692.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 707,850 K according to its annual income of -163,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 173,000 K and its income totaled -45,000 K.