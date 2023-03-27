Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.82% last month.

On March 24, 2023, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) opened at $6.99, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.05 and dropped to $6.65 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Price fluctuations for ROIV have ranged from $2.52 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.80% at the time writing. With a float of $440.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $713.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 863 employees.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Roivant Sciences Ltd. is 14.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 96,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 12,000,000 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 83,031,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CFO sold 1,912 for $8.08, making the entire transaction worth $15,449. This insider now owns 223,347 shares in total.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 123.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) saw its 5-day average volume 5.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s (ROIV) raw stochastic average was set at 41.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.10 in the near term. At $7.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.47. The third support level lies at $6.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Key Stats

There are currently 758,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,290 K according to its annual income of -845,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,050 K and its income totaled -352,010 K.