Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is expecting -89.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) kicked off on March 24, 2023, at the price of $1.12, up 52.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SI has traded in a range of $1.12-$162.65.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 25.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.50%. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 279 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.89 million, its volume of 35.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 299.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 237.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.2710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.1209. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.2267 in the near term. At $2.7333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0867.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.79 million has total of 31,659K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are -532,840 K in contrast with the sum of -937,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,220 K and last quarter income was 43,330 K.