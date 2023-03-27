Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) with a beta value of 2.21 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) stock price up 0.29% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $23.82. SIX’s price has ranged from $16.83 to $44.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1450 employees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Looking closely at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.52. However, in the short run, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.25. Second resistance stands at $24.60. The third major resistance level sits at $25.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.98 billion, the company has a total of 83,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,358 M while annual income is 108,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 279,880 K while its latest quarter income was 13,370 K.