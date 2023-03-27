SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) 20 Days SMA touches -11.67%: The odds favor the bear

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) kicked off on Friday, down -24.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SQZ has traded in a range of $0.53-$5.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.60%. With a float of $28.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 53 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SQZ Biotechnologies Company is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 3,935. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,183 shares at a rate of $3.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 14,326 for $3.52, making the entire transaction worth $50,428. This insider now owns 353,309 shares in total.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.83) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s (SQZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 2.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s (SQZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1297. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7280 in the near term. At $0.8519, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4161. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2922.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.60 million has total of 29,491K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,100 K in contrast with the sum of -68,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,450 K and last quarter income was -22,640 K.