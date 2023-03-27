Sysco Corporation (SYY) average volume reaches $2.38M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on March 24, 2023, with Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) stock priced at $73.03, up 1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.74 and dropped to $72.85 before settling in for the closing price of $73.23. SYY’s price has ranged from $70.61 to $91.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 159.00%. With a float of $506.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71000 employees.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 190,696. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,469 shares at a rate of $77.24, taking the stock ownership to the 11,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s EVP sold 12,000 for $85.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,020,000. This insider now owns 40,931 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.8 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.16% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sysco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 205.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Looking closely at Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.54. However, in the short run, Sysco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.30. Second resistance stands at $75.97. The third major resistance level sits at $77.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.52.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.17 billion, the company has a total of 507,604K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 68,636 M while annual income is 1,359 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,594 M while its latest quarter income was 141,220 K.