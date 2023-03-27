Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.02% last month.

On March 24, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) opened at $118.82, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.035 and dropped to $117.11 before settling in for the closing price of $117.48. Price fluctuations for TTWO have ranged from $90.00 to $159.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.60% at the time writing. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

In an organization with 7799 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 18,570. In this transaction Director of this company sold 162 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 63,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 149 for $102.24, making the entire transaction worth $15,234. This insider now owns 62,337 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.65% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 177.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.34.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.68. However, in the short run, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.73. Second resistance stands at $121.35. The third major resistance level sits at $122.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.50. The third support level lies at $113.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are currently 168,675K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,505 M according to its annual income of 418,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,408 M and its income totaled -153,400 K.