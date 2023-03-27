Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) soared 0.86 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 24, 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) opened at $16.24, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.37 and dropped to $16.19 before settling in for the closing price of $16.22. Price fluctuations for TAK have ranged from $12.28 to $16.58 over the past 52 weeks.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.11 billion.

In an organization with 47347 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.26, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.45 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.08% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s (TAK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.46. However, in the short run, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.42. Second resistance stands at $16.49. The third major resistance level sits at $16.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Key Stats

There are currently 3,164,591K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,764 M according to its annual income of 2,048 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,786 M and its income totaled 845,800 K.