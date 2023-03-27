Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On March 24, 2023, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) opened at $48.05, higher 2.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.22 and dropped to $47.81 before settling in for the closing price of $48.94. Price fluctuations for TCBI have ranged from $45.81 to $69.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $47.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.31 million.

In an organization with 2198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 211,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.18, taking the stock ownership to the 45,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $21.67, making the entire transaction worth $108,350. This insider now owns 35,000 shares in total.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by -$0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +26.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.66.

During the past 100 days, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s (TCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.52. However, in the short run, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.91. Second resistance stands at $51.77. The third major resistance level sits at $53.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Key Stats

There are currently 48,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,494 M according to its annual income of 332,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 648,960 K and its income totaled 217,250 K.