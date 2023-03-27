The Southern Company (SO) soared 3.39 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

March 24, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) trading session started at the price of $66.52, that was 3.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.60 and dropped to $66.42 before settling in for the closing price of $66.34. A 52-week range for SO has been $58.85 – $80.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.50%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Southern Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,143. In this transaction EVP and CIO of this company sold 1,601 shares at a rate of $62.55, taking the stock ownership to the 75,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP & CCCS Officer sold 1,282 for $66.60, making the entire transaction worth $85,381. This insider now owns 27,512 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.48% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Southern Company (SO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

The latest stats from [The Southern Company, SO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.57 million was superior to 4.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $69.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.05. The third major resistance level sits at $71.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.96.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are 1,088,908K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 72.24 billion. As of now, sales total 29,279 M while income totals 3,535 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,047 M while its last quarter net income were -87,000 K.