Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.0 million

On Friday, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) opene higher 3.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.04. Price fluctuations for UPWK have ranged from $9.79 to $25.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.70% at the time writing. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.82 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 308,716. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 30,378 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 964,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 958 for $10.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,736. This insider now owns 13,659 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 270.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upwork Inc., UPWK], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.14. The third major resistance level sits at $12.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.37.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are currently 132,476K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 618,320 K according to its annual income of -89,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,440 K and its income totaled -16,500 K.