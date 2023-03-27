WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) soared 3.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) on March 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $90.55, soaring 3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.23 and dropped to $90.30 before settling in for the closing price of $89.93. Within the past 52 weeks, WEC’s price has moved between $80.82 and $108.39.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.40%. With a float of $315.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.40 million.

In an organization with 7022 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.45, operating margin of +16.81, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 92,708. In this transaction Director of this company sold 950 shares at a rate of $97.59, taking the stock ownership to the 21,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s President and CEO sold 5,000 for $97.18, making the entire transaction worth $485,879. This insider now owns 24,601 shares in total.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.68 while generating a return on equity of 12.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.03% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Trading Performance Indicators

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was better than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.85. However, in the short run, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.20. Second resistance stands at $95.18. The third major resistance level sits at $97.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.34.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.37 billion based on 315,435K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,597 M and income totals 1,409 M. The company made 2,558 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 253,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.