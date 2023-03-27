Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) 20 Days SMA touches -2.32%: The odds favor the bear

On March 24, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $104.85, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.6993 and dropped to $103.02 before settling in for the closing price of $106.20. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $116.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.90% at the time writing. With a float of $96.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.31 million.

The firm has a total of 27000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,125,637. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,901 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 255,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $432,320. This insider now owns 65,970 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.91) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.48.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $107.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.11. The third major resistance level sits at $111.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.49.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,757 M according to its annual income of -423,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,005 M and its income totaled 32,410 K.