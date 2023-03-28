$1.04M in average volume shows that Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) stock priced at $2.37, down -4.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. RENT’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $7.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.50%. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 81,898. In this transaction CEO & Chair of this company sold 31,290 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 154,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 15,747 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $41,216. This insider now owns 624,962 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rent the Runway Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Looking closely at Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.24. However, in the short run, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.38. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 166.90 million, the company has a total of 65,023K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 203,300 K while annual income is -211,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 77,400 K while its latest quarter income was -36,100 K.