$1.84M in average volume shows that Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is heading in the right direction

March 27, 2023, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) trading session started at the price of $95.42, that was -0.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.81 and dropped to $94.46 before settling in for the closing price of $95.07. A 52-week range for ED has been $78.10 – $102.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 5.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.10%. With a float of $354.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14319 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.05, operating margin of +16.69, and the pretax margin is +13.39.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Consolidated Edison Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 90. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $93.94, taking the stock ownership to the 1,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chairman, President, CEO bought 26 for $89.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,316. This insider now owns 19,287 shares in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.46) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.12% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Looking closely at Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s (ED) raw stochastic average was set at 58.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.52. However, in the short run, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.43. Second resistance stands at $96.30. The third major resistance level sits at $96.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.73.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Key Stats

There are 355,045K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.40 billion. As of now, sales total 15,670 M while income totals 1,660 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,030 M while its last quarter net income were 190,000 K.