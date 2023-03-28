$1.95M in average volume shows that 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is heading in the right direction

March 27, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $16.18, that was 0.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.87 and dropped to $15.91 before settling in for the closing price of $16.27. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.00 – $18.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 240,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 269,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $16.11, making the entire transaction worth $80,550. This insider now owns 53,578 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.06 million, its volume of 11.72 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.84 in the near term. At $17.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.92.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 52,231K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 889.11 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -102,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -24,600 K.