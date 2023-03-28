Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

13.52% volatility in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.835, soaring 4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.895 and dropped to $0.835 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $0.75 and $21.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 23.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0923, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0035. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9083. Second resistance stands at $0.9317. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8117. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7883.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.43 million based on 3,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,660 K and income totals 18,950 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) average volume reaches $910.51K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
March 27, 2023, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) trading session started at the price of $28.94, that was 5.92% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) performance last week, which was 0.73%.

Steve Mayer -
On March 27, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) opened at $21.706, lower -2.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Investors must take note of Rocket Companies Inc.’s (RKT) performance last week, which was 5.01%.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) stock priced at $8.90, down -0.56% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.