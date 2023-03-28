13.52% volatility in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.835, soaring 4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.895 and dropped to $0.835 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $0.75 and $21.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 23.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 million.

In an organization with 1 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0923, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0035. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9083. Second resistance stands at $0.9317. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8483, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8117. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7883.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.43 million based on 3,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,660 K and income totals 18,950 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.