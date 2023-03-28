$16.88M in average volume shows that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is heading in the right direction

On March 27, 2023, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) opened at $3.79, lower -0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.715 before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Price fluctuations for SIRI have ranged from $3.43 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.89 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5869 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.83, operating margin of +23.33, and the pretax margin is +17.83.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.74% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.4 million, its volume of 19.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.84 in the near term. At $3.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are currently 3,890,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,003 M according to its annual income of 1,213 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,284 M and its income totaled 365,000 K.