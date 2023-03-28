2.19% volatility in NatWest Group plc (NWG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 27, 2023, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) opened at $6.38, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $6.37 before settling in for the closing price of $6.43. Price fluctuations for NWG have ranged from $4.70 to $7.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.00% at the time writing. With a float of $2.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.83 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61000 employees.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +21.42 while generating a return on equity of 10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 39.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NatWest Group plc (NWG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 51.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.58 in the near term. At $6.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.24.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

There are currently 4,832,470K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,730 M according to its annual income of 4,439 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,736 M and its income totaled 1,481 M.