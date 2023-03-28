2.50% volatility in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) last month: This is a red flag warning

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.17, soaring 0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.57 and dropped to $53.96 before settling in for the closing price of $53.83. Within the past 52 weeks, D’s price has moved between $52.03 and $88.78.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -66.10%. With a float of $832.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $833.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17200 employees.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 377,562. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $60.41, taking the stock ownership to the 98,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 6,250 for $83.89, making the entire transaction worth $524,303. This insider now owns 110,147 shares in total.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.47% during the next five years compared to -20.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Trading Performance Indicators

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) saw its 5-day average volume 4.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) raw stochastic average was set at 11.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.48 in the near term. At $54.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.26.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.86 billion based on 835,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,174 M and income totals 994,000 K. The company made 4,913 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.