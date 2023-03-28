Search
Steve Mayer
24.80% volatility in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 27, 2023, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) opened at $0.2605, lower -6.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3074 and dropped to $0.2605 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for PEAR have ranged from $0.20 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -287.50% at the time writing. With a float of $116.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -24.36, operating margin of -2511.53, and the pretax margin is -1548.05.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pear Therapeutics Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 39,246. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 34,731 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 8,210,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec. sold 19,540 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $22,080. This insider now owns 29,960 shares in total.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.05 while generating a return on equity of -72.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -287.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)

The latest stats from [Pear Therapeutics Inc., PEAR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.62 million was superior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s (PEAR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 386.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9102, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6285. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3300. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2000.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Key Stats

There are currently 140,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,210 K according to its annual income of -65,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,080 K and its income totaled -30,720 K.

