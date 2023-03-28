-26.79% percent quarterly performance for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) stock priced at $1.28, down -3.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. DNA’s price has ranged from $1.19 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.80%. With a float of $983.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

The firm has a total of 1292 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.35, operating margin of -452.56, and the pretax margin is -444.08.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 125,800. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.26, taking the stock ownership to the 11,894,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 37,650 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $47,364. This insider now owns 13,842,894 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -440.63 while generating a return on equity of -129.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., DNA], we can find that recorded value of 16.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6058, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3388. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0867.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.47 billion, the company has a total of 2,072,581K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 477,710 K while annual income is -2,105 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,290 K while its latest quarter income was -176,540 K.