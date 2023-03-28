-3.25% percent quarterly performance for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 27, 2023, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) opened at $44.12, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.37 and dropped to $44.05 before settling in for the closing price of $43.97. Price fluctuations for MO have ranged from $40.35 to $57.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.17) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.56 million, its volume of 12.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.42 in the near term. At $44.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.78.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,785,564K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 78.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,096 M according to its annual income of 5,764 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,111 M and its income totaled 2,690 M.