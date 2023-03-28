$4.61M in average volume shows that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is heading in the right direction

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.26, plunging -3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.3199 and dropped to $21.8218 before settling in for the closing price of $23.16. Within the past 52 weeks, ZIM’s price has moved between $16.23 and $74.23.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 33.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.70%. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4830 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.96, operating margin of +48.41, and the pretax margin is +47.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 21.99%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.54) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +36.77 while generating a return on equity of 88.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 38.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.21 in the near term. At $24.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.02. The third support level lies at $20.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.83 billion based on 120,184K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,562 M and income totals 4,619 M. The company made 2,189 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 414,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.