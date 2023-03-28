5.73% volatility in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) last month: This is a red flag warning

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) on March 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.96. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.93 before settling in for the closing price of $5.96. Within the past 52 weeks, USX’s price has moved between $1.34 and $6.03.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -511.40%. With a float of $28.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.27, operating margin of -1.26, and the pretax margin is -2.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 1,787,370. In this transaction Trustee & Managing GP of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $5.96, taking the stock ownership to the 2,013,914 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer bought 7,500 for $2.96, making the entire transaction worth $22,199. This insider now owns 41,278 shares in total.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.04 while generating a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -511.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Trading Performance Indicators

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 567.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 228.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.97 in the near term. At $5.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.91.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 313.91 million based on 51,475K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,161 M and income totals -43,990 K. The company made 542,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.