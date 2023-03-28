-6.10% percent quarterly performance for General Motors Company (GM) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 24, 2023, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) opened at $33.46, lower -0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.78 and dropped to $32.985 before settling in for the closing price of $33.74. Price fluctuations for GM have ranged from $30.33 to $46.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The firm has a total of 167000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.64, operating margin of +6.58, and the pretax margin is +7.40.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 671,439. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,743 shares at a rate of $42.65, taking the stock ownership to the 71,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 18,000 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $755,460. This insider now owns 46,170 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.69) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +6.34 while generating a return on equity of 15.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.70% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for General Motors Company (GM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [General Motors Company, GM], we can find that recorded value of 13.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 15.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.29. The third major resistance level sits at $34.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.41.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,394,637K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 156,735 M according to its annual income of 9,934 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,108 M and its income totaled 1,998 M.