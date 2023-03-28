$7.62M in average volume shows that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is heading in the right direction

On March 27, 2023, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) opened at $1.91, lower -1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.925 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for CGC have ranged from $1.85 to $8.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -672.40% at the time writing. With a float of $322.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $494.89 million.

In an organization with 3151 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 34.73%, while institutional ownership is 13.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -672.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4096, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9193. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9167. Second resistance stands at $1.9533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8517, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8233. The third support level lies at $1.7867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are currently 497,043K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 930.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 415,120 K according to its annual income of -241,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,620 K and its income totaled -192,870 K.