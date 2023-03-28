8.28% volatility in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 27, 2023, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) trading session started at the price of $6.55, that was 5.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.9275 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. A 52-week range for NVTS has been $3.11 – $10.83.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -701.60%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of -303.31, and the pretax margin is +138.95.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +197.62 while generating a return on equity of 33.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.07 in the near term. At $7.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

There are 125,701K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 37,940 K while income totals 74,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,350 K while its last quarter net income were -6,060 K.