9.65% volatility in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $0.41, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$2.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5607, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9876. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4129. Second resistance stands at $0.4315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3829, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3715. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3529.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.59 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.