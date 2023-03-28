Search
admin
admin

9.65% volatility in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Top Picks

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $0.41, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.39 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$2.59.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5607, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9876. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4129. Second resistance stands at $0.4315. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4429. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3829, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3715. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3529.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.59 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

News Corporation (NWSA) is expecting -7.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
March 27, 2023, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) trading session started at the price of $16.40, that was 1.66% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

BlackBerry Limited (BB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.31%

Shaun Noe -
On March 27, 2023, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $3.88, higher 1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

NKLA (Nikola Corporation) climbed 0.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 27, 2023, with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock priced at $1.50, up 0.67% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.