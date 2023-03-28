-93.48% percent quarterly performance for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is not indicative of the underlying story

On March 27, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.101, lower -9.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.102 and dropped to $0.0823 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.10 to $16.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.00% at the time writing. With a float of $239.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 526 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.28 million, its volume of 3.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 201.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2650, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3905. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0992 in the near term. At $0.1105, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1189. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0795, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0711. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0598.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 239,939K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,750 K according to its annual income of -5,430 K.