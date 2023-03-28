A look at Coeptis Therapeutics Inc.’s (COEP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 27, 2023, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) trading session started at the price of $1.73, that was 20.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. A 52-week range for COEP has been $1.03 – $21.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 188.10%. With a float of $5.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.12 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. is 54.44%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coeptis Therapeutics Inc., COEP], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc.’s (COEP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0367.

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Key Stats

There are 5,116K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.95 million. As of now, sales total 75 K while income totals 15,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,649 K.