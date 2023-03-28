A look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) kicked off on March 27, 2023, at the price of $0.62, up 6.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7357 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Over the past 52 weeks, GROM has traded in a range of $0.55-$38.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.00%. With a float of $5.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of -103.05, and the pretax margin is -161.99.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 11.63%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$3) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -63.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -24.16, a number that is poised to hit -2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Looking closely at Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 243.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2763, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1663. However, in the short run, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7271. Second resistance stands at $0.7893. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8428. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6114, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5579. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4957.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.82 million has total of 5,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,300 K in contrast with the sum of -10,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,480 K and last quarter income was -2,010 K.